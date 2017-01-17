RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will not spare the life of a man convicted of murdering a well-known family of four in Richmond.
The Democratic governor said in a statement Tuesday that he will not commute Gray’s sentence to life in prison. The governor says Ricky Gray had a “fair and impartial trial” and that he has found no reason to intervene in the matter.
Gray is scheduled to be executed Wednesday for the slayings of 9-year-old Stella Harvey and her 4-year-old sister Ruby. Gray was convicted of killing the girls and their parents in 2006.
Gray’s attorneys had asked for clemency, saying the man’s sexual abuse as a child and subsequent drug use provides an understanding of his actions that wasn’t presented to jurors.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Richard Sherman played second half of season with 'significant' knee injury
- Michael Bennett explodes at reporter following Seahawks-Falcons game
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
- Tight end Luke Willson, one of Seahawks' 14 unrestricted free agents, says he's hoping to be back WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.