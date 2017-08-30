CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans say a former U.S. attorney should be disqualified from leading an independent review in Charlottesville because of past political donations he made to Democratic candidates.
The city hired Tim Heaphy, former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, to evaluate how it prepared for and responded to a May torch-light rally, a KKK event in July and the Aug. 12 “Unite the Right” rally.
The Republican Party of Virginia said in a statement that Heaphy has “several conflicts of interest,” including a $200 donation he made to Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer’s campaign fund in 2015.
Heaphy tells The Daily Progress that his contributions will have no “bearing on the independent review.” He says the “work is not political and will be pursued without bias.”
