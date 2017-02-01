RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police officer will be tried again for second-degree murder in the off-duty shooting of an 18-year-old man at a car wash.

Richmond Police Officer David Cobb said he fired in self-defense at Paterson Brown Jr. after the two men got in an altercation in October 2015. Officials said Brown inexplicably jumped into Cobb’s girlfriend’s car at a car wash and drove it out of the washing bay when the officer told him to get out.

A mistrial was declared last June when jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2jRklbQ ) that a judge will allow Cobb’s defense attorney to show jurors a police simulation of a live shooting, to provide a better understanding of the split-second decisions officers must make.