CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Delaware man accidently shot by a Virginia officer who was trying to serve a warrant will get $200,000 from the city.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that the city of Chesapeake agreed this week to pay Michael Lee Smith to settle a lawsuit stemming from the 2014 shooting, which prosecutors deemed to be an accident.
City Attorney Jan Proctor says the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing. Proctor said the officer still works for the department.
Smith’s attorney declined to comment to the newspaper.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- Autopsy shows Charleena Lyles was shot 7 times by police
- Report: Seahawks trying to trade receiver Jermaine Kearse
- A city of riches? Most Seattle filers make less than $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- Icy spray, heavy pots may have doomed Seattle crab boat Destination, Coast Guard learns
The officer was trying to arrest Smith on a fugitive warrant when he accidently fired his gun as he got out of a car in Portsmouth.
A prosecutor declined to file charges against the officer and said there was no evidence to support gross negligence.
___
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com