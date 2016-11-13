BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian State media says at least four civilians have been killed in rebel shelling of government-controlled Aleppo. Opposition activists report airstrikes in the rebel-controlled northern parts of the country killed eight.
The violence Sunday comes a day after government troops repelled a rebel offensive on western parts of Aleppo launched late October. State news agency SANA said the shelling of a western Aleppo area killed four, including two women and a child.
The Syrian Civil Defense, which operates in opposition-held areas, said one of its centers was bombed in rural Aleppo in airstrikes on Atareb town, which also killed three people, including two children.
In rebel-held northern Idlib province, the opposition Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said airstrikes killed five members of the same family.
