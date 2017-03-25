HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Violence broke out Saturday at a rally on a Southern California beach where supporters of President Donald Trump had gathered to march.
The extent of the clashes between Trump supporters and counter-protesters was not immediately clear.
The Orange County Register reports (goo.gl/dDSHZB) that hundreds of people were at Bolsa Chica State Beach for the event.
Counter-protesters said before the march began that they planned to try to stop its progress with a “human wall.”
Authorities could not immediately be reached for details about any arrests.
