CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — Viola Davis has made an appearance at the groundbreaking of a new community health center in her impoverished Rhode Island hometown.
The Emmy-winning star of ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder” joined local dignitaries Saturday in Central Falls for a ceremony featuring hard hats and shovels at the future site of a $15 million center by Blackstone Valley Community Health Care.
Davis grew up and attended public schools in the city, Rhode Island’s smallest and poorest community.
The Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2dNfGpi ) reports she has been one of Central Falls’ most prominent boosters in recent years, raising and donating money to the library, high school chess team, drama club and a local charter school.
Davis was also expected to participate in a free community health fair in the city.
