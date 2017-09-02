VENICE, Italy (AP) — Vince Vaughn is becoming a surprising regular at the Venice Film Festival.

Vaughn, best known for comedies, is at the Italian festival as star of S. Craig Zahler’s bone-crunching prison thriller “Brawl in Cell Block 99,” which screens Saturday.

Last year, he attended to promote Mel Gibson’s war movie “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Vaughn says he hasn’t abandoned comedy, but “I have just had the fortune of being able to try different stuff.”

He says it’s rewarding to work with directors like gore-master Zahler, who made cannibal horror Western “Bone Tomahawk.”

Vaughn said Zahler is refreshing because he has a strong vision and “does not go out saying, ‘How do I get the majority of people to like me?’ He goes out trying to pick unique characters, and unfold a dramatic life.”