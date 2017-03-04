SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (AP) — More than 1,000 people have turned out to honor a 14-year-old boy who was found drowned in the Los Angeles River after a storm.
The twinkling lights of candles filled an entire block in San Fernando during a Friday night vigil for Elias Rodriguez.
The Sylmar boy vanished on Feb. 17, leaving a phone message for his mother saying he was walking home from school.
His body was found on a tree-covered island in the L.A. River last weekend. Police say he may have slipped or fallen into a storm-swollen wash a dozen miles upstream and been swept away.
The candlelight vigil started at the school Elias attended and ended at a bridge over the Pacoima Wash, where mourners threw white flowers into the water.
