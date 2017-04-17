HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese villagers in a suburban district of Hanoi have freed 15 riot police who were held over a land dispute.
The state-run online newspaper Vnexpress reported Tuesday that three others managed to escape while authorities are persuading villagers to free remaining 20 police and local officials.
The standoff began Saturday when police clashed with villagers who allege their land was illegally taken for sale by a military-run telecoms firm.
Some villagers who were arrested have been released.
Most Read Stories
- Arcan Cetin, man accused of killing 5 in Cascade Mall shooting, dies in jail
- If former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch comes back to NFL, don’t expect happy return | Matt Calkins
- Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn to run against incumbent Ed Murray VIEW
- Sister of NBA star Isaiah Thomas is killed in I-5 crash
- Kirkland couple dead in apparent murder-suicide
Land disputes are common in Vietnam, where residents often claim that their land taken for infrastructure or other industrial or residential projects is not properly compensated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.