HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese gamblers will soon be allowed into local casinos under a three-year pilot project.
Under a decree signed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc that takes effect in mid-March, Vietnamese over 21 years of age with a monthly income of at least 10 million dong ($440) will be allowed in casinos.
After three years, the government will decide whether to continue with the arrangement. There are about a dozen casinos in Vietnam, but only foreigners are allowed.
The latest decree only includes entertainment and hotel complexes with investment of at least $2 billion.
Most Read Stories
- What you need to know about Inauguration Day protests, events in Seattle
- Live updates from Inauguration Day: 1 injured in shooting at demonstration at UW, shooter at large WATCH
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- Police seek description of shooter who wounded 3 at Seattle’s Crocodile club
Vietnam has long banned most types of gambling, but bets on European soccer championships or world cups are common.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.