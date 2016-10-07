HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese authorities have seized more than 2 tons of elephant tusks illegally imported from Mozambique.
Customs newspaper reported Friday that 2,052 kilograms of ivory hidden in timber in two containers was seized at a port in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday.
Officials in Ho Chi Minh City were not available for comment.
Last week customs officers in Hanoi International Airport seized 309 kilograms (682 pounds) of elephant tusks illegally smuggled from Nigeria.
Elephant ivory is used as jewelry and home decorations in Vietnam, which bans hunting of its own dwindling population of elephants.
