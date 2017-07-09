HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Police in northern Vietnam have seized nearly 3 tons of ivory smuggled from South Africa in the latest action taken against the illegal trade.
Thanh Hoa provincial police said the ivory was found in boxes on a truck stopped by police early Saturday morning. The account posted on the police website quoted the truck driver as saying he was hired to transport the ivory from southern Dong Nai province to the capital Hanoi.
Police declined to give further information on Monday.
Last year, nearly 7 tons of ivory were seized in Vietnam’s southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh city.
Most Read Stories
- Charges: Fists, wine bottles flew after passenger tried to open door on Seattle-Beijing flight
- Bainbridge Island gunman killed by police
- Man with knife shot by Washington state trooper on I-5 WATCH
- Battered ISIS turns back to insurgency
- It’s not just ‘bad hombres’ getting caught in immigration crackdown. It's a woman in Tukwila, getting her morning coffee. | Danny Westneat
Vietnam is one of the world’s major transit points and consumers of ivory and rhino horn. It bans hunting of its own dwindling population of elephants.