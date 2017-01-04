WASHINGTON (AP) — Body camera videos of a man who was killed by District of Columbia police on Christmas Day provide only a split-second view of the knife the man was holding.
Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office on Wednesday released video from the body cameras worn by the officer who shot 29-year-old Gerald Javon Hall and another officer on the scene.
The videos show a brief interaction between Hall and two officers in the doorway of a home. The officer who shot Hall can be heard instructing Hall to put the knife down three times before he fires four shots. Hall was believed to have committed a domestic assault.
Hall was black. Police have not released the names of the officers involved in the shooting, but in the videos they appear to be black.
