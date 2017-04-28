KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The maternal grandmother of a 7-year-old Kansas boy whose remains were found in a pigsty says she has seen videos that detail gruesome abuse the boy suffered at the hands of his father and stepmother.
Judy Conway, of Emporia, says the videos came from more than 30 security cameras placed throughout the home in Kansas City, Kansas, where her grandson, Adrian Jones, lived with Michael and Heather Jones and six girls before he died in 2015. The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2qgi8Is ) some photos also came from social media sites.
Michael Jones is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty in March to first-degree murder in Adrian’s death. Heather Jones was sentenced in November to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com
