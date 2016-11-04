MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police in St. Paul are planning to release a video that shows a black man being bitten by a police dog and kicked by an officer.

Chief Todd Axtell says in a posting on the department’s Facebook page that he’s “disappointed and upset” by what the video shows. He says he’s already met with the man and apologized.

Axtell says police are reviewing the incident.

The man’s attorney, Robert Bennett, says the incident happened on June 24. He says his client’s injuries required hospitalization for a couple weeks. Bennett says the man had serious bites to his leg, multiple broken ribs and collapsed lungs.

The news comes in a metropolitan area that has struggled with two high-profile fatal shootings of black men by police in the past year.