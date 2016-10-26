PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have released video of a smash-and-grab at a high-end department store in Philadelphia that shows an SUV back into the store’s glass front and as many as seven suspects from two cars make off with more than $45,000 in men’s clothing.
The video released Wednesday shows a Toyota SUV twice back into a glass window at Boyds Philadelphia early Tuesday and a Mercedes Benz sedan pull off to the side.
Several hooded and masked suspects in the video shatter the glass. One suspect dumps an armful of clothes into the sedan.
Police say hats, jackets and other items were taken. They found a piece of a bumper outside the store. Police say they believe the SUV has significant rear-end damage.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is never far from teammates’ memories WATCH
- Voter alert: In 3 Washington counties, one stamp is not enough to return your ballot
- Suspicious? Gay groomsman only one left out of rehearsal dinner | Dear Carolyn
- Chris Hansen pledges to go with all-private funding for proposed Sodo arena
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
They’re asking for the public’s help in identifying the culprits.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.