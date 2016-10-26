PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have released video of a smash-and-grab at a high-end department store in Philadelphia that shows an SUV back into the store’s glass front and as many as seven suspects from two cars make off with more than $45,000 in men’s clothing.

The video released Wednesday shows a Toyota SUV twice back into a glass window at Boyds Philadelphia early Tuesday and a Mercedes Benz sedan pull off to the side.

Several hooded and masked suspects in the video shatter the glass. One suspect dumps an armful of clothes into the sedan.

Police say hats, jackets and other items were taken. They found a piece of a bumper outside the store. Police say they believe the SUV has significant rear-end damage.

They’re asking for the public’s help in identifying the culprits.