SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Dashboard audio indicates two police officers may have tried to hit a homeless man with their police cruiser before fatally shooting him in Sacramento this summer, a newspaper reports.
The Sacramento Bee (http://bit.ly/2dxPf4b) enhanced the audio on videos released by police, including the voices of two officers who shot 50-year-old Joseph Mann July 11.
The officers can be heard saying “I’m gonna hit him” and “OK, go for it” before appearing to drive their cruiser toward Mann. He dodged the car twice. The officers followed on foot and shot him 14 times.
According to the audio, Mann also told officers he did not have a gun, contrary to a 911 report. Police say no gun was found, although they found a knife.
Police spokeswoman Traci Trapani declined to comment Friday.
