NEW YORK (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect they say walked out of a cathedral in Brooklyn with a 4-foot tall gold scepter.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking out of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Sheepshead Bay last week. It shows him trying to conceal the religious artifact under a knee-length jacket.

WCBS-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2eEQ8dD ) reports the object is more than a century old.

Police say the suspect also stole another artifact and $30 in cash.

Police say the items were found at the top of a stairwell by the superintendent of a nearby building, and have been returned.

Church leaders say they haven’t had the scepter appraised.