IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police video shows an Iowa trooper jammed the barrel of his loaded rifle into the shoulder of a suspect at the end of a police chase, leaving the man injured.
The Associated Press obtained the video through an Iowa open records law request. It shows suspect Shanne Arre reacting in pain after Iowa State Patrol officer Jeremy Probasco strikes him with the weapon.
Arre admits he was on drugs when he fled from officers trying to stop him for speeding on June 21, 2015. He eventually crashed in a ditch.
Video shows officers using flashlights to search for Arre in tall grass before one spots him. Probasco directs him to put his hands “in the small of your back.” Probasco stuck the barrel of his rifle into Arre’s shoulder blade.
