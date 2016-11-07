BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (AP) — A video from the scene of a Delaware pumpkin cannon explosion that injured two people shows a piece of the cannon hurtling through the air toward people behind the cannon.
Cries can be heard from the crowd as some people rush toward the spot where it landed at the “Punkin Chunkin” competition Sunday. Delaware State Police said in a statement that the trap door of the “Pumpkin Reaper” cannon separated as a pumpkin launched at the competition that involves homemade contraptions.
Police say a 39-year-old woman was hit in the head and face and was critically injured. A 56-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries. Master Cpl. Jeffrey Hale says they were observing the event, but he declined to elaborate.
Police didn’t have an update on their conditions Monday morning.
Most Read Stories
- Shift among Cuban American voters could deliver Florida to Donald Trump
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- What the national media are saying about the Huskies' College Football Playoff chances: 'Where's the love?'
- Win over Cal means Apple Cup officially looms large for Huskies | Larry Stone
- Washington declaws California Bears in 66-27 victory WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.