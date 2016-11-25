CLEVELAND (AP) — Surveillance video shows that a suburban Cleveland man accused of fatally shooting his adult daughter in the head at home loaded a revolver at the gas station he owns the day before the shooting.

Sixty-four-year-old Jamal Mansour, of Rocky River, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the September shooting of 27-year-old Tahani Mansour.

Jamal Mansour told a judge after his arrest that it was an accident, but prosecutors allege he planned the killing.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2fZ5bjv ) reports prosecutors point to the gas station video of Mansour loading a firearm as evidence that he had a “calculated plan.” Police say Mansour rarely took the weapon home.

Court records indicate Mansour said he shot his daughter “out of anger.” Authorities haven’t released further details about a potential motive.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com