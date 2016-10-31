BALTIMORE (AP) — A video made during the Baltimore Police Department’s investigation into the death of a man whose neck was broken in a police van shows his knife.
In the video obtained by WMAR-TV, Detective Dawnyell Taylor demonstrates what she says is a “spring-assisted” knife Freddie Gray was carrying. She notes tension causes the knife to open if not fully closed.
Prosecutors initially argued Gray’s arrest was unjustified because the knife wasn’t a switchblade, and was legal under state law. Attorneys representing officers charged in Gray’s arrest say the object is illegal under a city statute that bans spring-assisted knives.
Three officers were acquitted and prosecutors dropped charges against the other three.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle sports world reacts to 'ridiculous' officiating in Seahawks' 25-20 loss to Saints
- Ballard baby shower ends in ‘large disturbance,’ police say
- Desperation and death after Seattle Pain Centers close: ‘The whitecoats don’t care’
- Let’s talk about the penalties in Seahawks’ 25-20 loss to Saints WATCH
- Washington State rallies for crazy comeback 35-31 victory at Oregon State WATCH
At the trials, prosecutors argued Gray was illegally detained even before the knife was found.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.