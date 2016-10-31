BALTIMORE (AP) — A video made during the Baltimore Police Department’s investigation into the death of a man whose neck was broken in a police van shows his knife.

In the video obtained by WMAR-TV, Detective Dawnyell Taylor demonstrates what she says is a “spring-assisted” knife Freddie Gray was carrying. She notes tension causes the knife to open if not fully closed.

Prosecutors initially argued Gray’s arrest was unjustified because the knife wasn’t a switchblade, and was legal under state law. Attorneys representing officers charged in Gray’s arrest say the object is illegal under a city statute that bans spring-assisted knives.

Three officers were acquitted and prosecutors dropped charges against the other three.

At the trials, prosecutors argued Gray was illegally detained even before the knife was found.