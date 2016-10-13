JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge who threw off his robe and helped restrain a defiant man in his courtroom says he was concerned about the safety of the man and a court officer.

The incident involving Jackson County Circuit Court Judge John McBain took place last December during a hearing about a personal protection order violation. McBain had just ordered the man to jail, but the man resisted efforts by the officer to handcuff him.

McBain told the Jackson Citizen Patriot (http://bit.ly/2dyrp7H ) that the man was “totally disturbing the decorum of the court.” The newspaper published video of the confrontation online.

Jackson County Chief Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson says McBain’s actions were allowable. Wilson says: “A judge has the power to take whatever action is necessary to maintain order in the courtroom.”

