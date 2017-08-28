WASHINGTON (AP) — Two police officers are seen dancing and questioning a homeowner’s sexuality in a Washington, D.C., burglary victim’s security footage.
WRC-TV reports the home surveillance video shows someone breaking in at the victim’s townhouse Aug. 8 before responding police are later seen inside the home where one officer can be heard laughing and saying “Armani, Dolce and Gabbana — he’s probably gay.”
Clarence Williams says he was out of the country at the time and that it was the second time someone broke into his home in less than a month.
Metropolitan police say the two officers have been placed on non-contact status for misconduct and that an internal investigation is ongoing.
Most Read Stories
- Meet Seahawks rookie Chris Carson: Why he fell in the draft and how he locked up a roster spot
- Mount Zion pastor quits: ‘I am deeply hurt’
- Paul Ryan picked the most awkward spot in America to argue for corporate tax cuts | Danny Westneat
- Charleena Lyles had long turned to Seattle police for help before fatal confrontation
- Tattered Shelton home yields evidence in child-porn case
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “I don’t approve of the language that was used or the conduct of our officers.”
___
Information from: WRC-TV, http://nbcwashington.com