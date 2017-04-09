Share story

By
The Associated Press

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A video spreading on social media shows a police officer in Colorado throwing a woman face-first onto a sidewalk after a scuffle.

The woman struck the officer in the university town of Fort Collins on Thursday after police detained her boyfriend, police spokeswoman Kate Kimble told the Coloradoan newspaper (http://noconow.co/2oaZelr).

The officer used “standard arrest control” to subdue her, Kimble said.

In a statement Sunday evening, police Chief John Hutto pledged to conduct a fair investigation of the video. The department will review the officer’s actions, he said.

Most Read Stories

3-course dinners for $32 starting April 2.

But Hutto added that he will not release the video from officers’ body cameras. “This is an open investigation and to release evidence, absent a truly compelling reason, would not be proper,” he said.

Hutto says the body-camera video will be released once the investigation is over.

Police identified the woman as 22-year-old Michaella Surat. She was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault and obstructing a peace officer and released on bond.

No phone number could be found for her.

___

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com

The Associated Press