NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville police say new video has caused them to revise their account of a traffic stop that ended with a white officer fatally shooting an armed African-American man.

Police say video obtained Tuesday shows there wasn’t an initial physical confrontation between 31-year-old Jocques Scott Clemmons and Officer Josh Lippert after Clemmons ran a stop sign and both exited their cars.

Footage shows Clemmons ran toward Lippert to get around him. Police say previous footage “created the impression” of physical contact.

Police say Clemmons was carrying a loaded pistol. Lippert ran after and caught up with Clemmons. They scuffled.

Police say Clemmons refused orders to drop the gun.

Clemmons was shot in the back and died at the hospital Friday.

Interviewed by detectives Friday, Lippert did not say Clemmons physically contacted him after he left his cruiser.