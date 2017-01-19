LOS ANGELES (AP) — A surveillance video has raised questions about whether a man advanced on police with a knife before he was fatally shot more than a year ago at a California gas station.

The video was posted Wednesday on YouTube by attorneys for the family of James Hall, who was killed Nov. 22, 2015, in Fontana after police responded to a robbery call.

The eight-minute security camera footage appears to show Hall at some points holding something, but the item isn’t clear. At times, he looks empty-handed.

The video shows officers pointing guns at Hall as he moves sideways along a counter, leans on it and collapses.

A police statement at the time said officers encountered Hall outside the gas station with a knife. It said Hall retreated into the store, refused to surrender and advanced on officers before being shot.

Police declined further comment Thursday, citing an ongoing investigation by prosecutors.