ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A video showing a North Carolina police officer approaching some teenagers while holding an assault weapon has alarmed critics who say it’s an example of police intimidation.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports (http://avlne.ws/2kBGKL1) that the video posted Monday on Facebook shows the officer holding an AR-15 in both hands as he steps toward the teens. The semi-automatic rifle is pointed downward

Police Chief Tammy Hooper told a Citizens Police Advisory Committee meeting that a 911 call reported three high school age males walking down a street with one of them waving a gun in the air. Hooper said the gun turned out to be a BB gun.

High school teacher Melissa Hyman told the committee at Wednesday’s meeting that she saw no value in an officer displaying a weapon capable of killing multiple people in seconds.

Police said the teens were black. The race of the police officer wasn’t released.

