MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — Video of a brawl among deal-hunting shoppers at a crowded Northern California mall has been getting nationwide attention.
The Modesto Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2fFCMhD ) that the video shows a fight among about six men at the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto on the night of Thanksgiving. The men repeatedly kick and punch each other, with two eventually wrestling on the ground.
The video is being shared widely on social media and had attracted millions of views by Sunday.
Modesto Police Lt. Steve Stanfield says no one called police during the fight and that the department didn’t get any reports of people being injured.
Most Read Stories
- Working-class whites voted for a president who will sap health care, wages | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- One of the oldest, biggest pines in the Pacific Northwest is dead
- ‘Hawk House’ goes dark: Seahawks-themed Christmas light show too much for quiet Kirkland neighborhood VIEW
- At Boeing’s 777X wing factory, robots get big jobs WATCH
- Huskies show Cougars who’s boss, bolster their case for playoff spot | Larry Stone
Mall spokeswoman Annie Amies says the fight was resolved quickly with the help of mall security.
The mall opened at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving day.
___
Information from: The Modesto Bee, http://www.modbee.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.