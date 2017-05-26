ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to address the graduating class at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The commissioning ceremony is set for Friday morning in Annapolis. Graduation for the Class of 2017 is taking place at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium.

About 1,000 students will graduate. Most will be commissioned as officers, either as Navy ensigns or 2nd lieutenants in the Marine Corps.

The vice president’s son, Michael, is serving as an officer in the U.S. Marines.