TORONTO (AP) — U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will visit Ottawa next week when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets Canada’s provincial premiers about climate policy.
The White House released a statement Tuesday that said the outgoing vice-president will be in Ottawa Dec. 8-9 to meet with Trudeau, as well as the premiers, to discuss Canada-U.S. relations and several international issues.
Trudeau’s office says Biden will meet with Trudeau and the prime minister will host a dinner in his honor.
The U.S. Embassy says Biden will meet Canada’s 10 provincial premiers on a range of bilateral and global issues
Trudeau’s government is working on a “pan-Canadian” framework for clean growth and dealing with climate change that includes a carbon tax.
Canada’s Parliament broke into chants of “four more years” when President Barack Obama visited in June.
