COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vice President Joe Biden is among those expected to speak at a public memorial service for former astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn.
Organizers of the service at Ohio State University on Saturday say Biden and NASA Administrator Charles Bolden are scheduled to deliver remarks.
There will be a series of events celebrating the life of the first American to orbit Earth, who died at age 95 a week ago.
A public viewing at Ohio’s Statehouse will begin at noon Friday in Columbus.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon's Bezos says meeting with Trump, tech leaders was ‘very productive’
- Do the Huskies have any shot at upsetting No. 1 Alabama? 'Definitely,' says USC coach Clay Helton
- Light snow possible in Seattle region as freezing temps linger
- Highway 99 tunnel’s upper deck one-third complete as Bertha digs on WATCH
- McCleary fix? Inslee proposes billions in new taxes to pay teachers
Other tributes include a Marine honor guard, a public processional and the public memorial.
Glenn’s two children also are expected to speak at Saturday’s service.
Glenn orbited the Earth in 1962, represented Ohio in the U.S. Senate and became the oldest man in space, at age 77 in 1998.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.