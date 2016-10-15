AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Folks who want to see the vibrant colors in Maine shouldn’t dilly-dally.
The weekly report from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry indicates most of the state is at peak color right now, from Kittery to Houlton.
The report notes that far northern Maine is now past peak, and that the Down East coast is nearing peak.
Fall foliage is a major driver of tourism. Fall foliage spokeswoman Gale Ross says there’s no place in the state that’s “untouched by the breathtaking colors of fall.”
