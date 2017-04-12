LOS ANGELES (AP) — Searchers have found the body of a veteran hiker who vanished while climbing a 10,000-foot (3,000-meter) peak northeast of Los Angeles.
Seuk “Sam” Kim, 78, had hiked to the top of Mount Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains more than 700 times before he went missing last week. His car was found near a trailhead.
Coroner’s officials on Wednesday confirmed that a body retrieved a day earlier on the mountain’s north side was Kim’s.
Kim started his ascent on Friday. It rained on the mountain over the weekend and temperatures dropped to the 30s at night.
Authorities say Kim was an experienced hiker who carried food, water and appropriate clothing.
The cause of his death is under investigation.
