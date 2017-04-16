KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A former Sherpa guide who was the first person to scale Mount Everest 10 times has been hospitalized in Nepal after suffering a brain hemorrhage, an official said Monday.
Ang Rita was rushed to a hospital in Kathmandu, the capital, last week after he fell unconscious, said Ang Tshering of the Nepal Mountaineering Association. He was still in serious condition on Monday, but his situation was improving.
The 68-year-old Ang Rita scaled Everest 10 times from 1983 to 1996, when he quit climbing because of pressure from his family and health-related problems. He has suffered from lung and kidney problems in recent years.
Several other people have passed his Everest climbing record, but he remains one of the most famous climbers of the world’s highest peak.
