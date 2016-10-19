PARIS, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed by police after he fired at an officer whose bullet-resistant vest deflected the shot.

Kentucky State Police Trooper David Jones says 34-year-old Charles Stidham was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.

Jones says Stidham opened fire Tuesday night when officers went to a Paris, Kentucky, home to talk to him.

Police have not said why officers sought him out.

Jones says a Paris officer was struck once in his bullet-resistant vest, which prevented serious injury to his abdomen. The officer wasn’t identified.

Officers then left the home and set up a perimeter around the house while the man remained barricaded inside. Jones says Stidham shot at them again through windows and was killed after an exchange of gunfire.

Stidham died at the scene.