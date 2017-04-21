SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old Vermont student and charged him with making repeated death threats to students and staff at his school, causing three lockdowns and a cancellation of classes.
Josiah Leach, a student at South Burlington High School, was arrested Friday night at his home by the FBI and local police. He’s charged with transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce.
Authorities say the threats were received this Tuesday through Friday by email, telephone and on Facebook. An FBI agent assigned to the cyber squad worked with local officials to track the messages, including one in a video on Facebook.
Leach is being held pending an appearance in federal court on Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if he’s represented by a lawyer who can comment on the charges.
