RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Burlington man is touring Vermont prisons and performing Johnny Cash songs in tribute to the late musician.
The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2gN9agX ) George Richard started his Cash tribute band in the spring and this week played at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland. He plays alongside a band known as the Johnny Cash Tribute Show. They’ve toured prisons in South Burlington, St. Albans and Springfield and hope to play a show at each of the state’s seven prisons.
Richard says he hopes playing at the prisons will help given inmates hope.
Richard is a longtime Cash fan who saw the singer multiple times and even met him after a 1987 show.
When he’s not playing Cash, the 63-year-old Richard works at Shaw’s supermarket.
