NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a little boy in 1979.
Pedro Hernandez, of Maple Shade, New Jersey, confessed to choking Etan Patz (AY’-tahn payts). But his attorney Harvey Fishbein has said that his mentally ill client made it up and that the evidence points to another suspect in the case.
The 6-year-old boy vanished on his way to school on May 25, his face was among the first on milk cartons.
The jury sent out a note Tuesday after nine days of deliberations.
An earlier prosecution ended in mistrial after jurors could not agree after 18 days; all but one wanted to convict.
