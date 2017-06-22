ROME (AP) — A gondolier who made headlines a decade ago for being the first woman to enter the male-dominated cadre of Venice’s canal rowers has announced he is transgender.
Alex Hai made the revelation Wednesday on Facebook and in a lengthy interview on Radiolab.
He wrote: “It is inaccurate to refer to me as ‘she’ or ‘Alexandra’ for any reason.”
Hai won a legal battle in 2007 and became the first official female gondolier to row tourists around the lagoon city.
Most Read Stories
- Road rage in Kent: Subaru strikes Jeep three times
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Latest study: Seattle’s wage law lifted restaurant pay without shrinking jobs
- 90 degrees?! Heat wave expected in Seattle this weekend
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
In the Facebook post, Hai said he had mastered rowing “while in the body of a woman.” But he said he was not a woman “and the struggle of feminism is not my personal struggle. I simply want to do the work I’m passionate about.”