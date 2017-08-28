VENICE, Italy (AP) — The Venice Film Festival is kicking off the fall cinema season with searing drama, serious glamour and a crop of new movies vying for attention, awards and acclaim.
The world’s oldest cinema festival is a key showcase for films hoping to dominate Hollywood’s awards season. In recent years, Venice has been a launch-pad for Oscar winners including “Birdman,” ”Spotlight” and “La La Land.”
This year’s edition opens with Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing,” a science fiction-tinged drama starring Matt Damon as a man who hopes to minimize his problems by shrinking himself.
Other films competing for the festival’s Golden Lion prize include George Clooney-directed heist movie “Suburbicon”; Guillermo del Toro’s fantastical “The Shape of Water” and Darren Aronofsky’s secrecy-shrouded thriller “Mother!”
Most Read Stories
- Meet Seahawks rookie Chris Carson: Why he fell in the draft and how he locked up a roster spot
- 'Whole Foods + Amazon': Here's what's cheaper today at the high-end grocer
- Smoky haze, and heat, return to the Seattle area — but pollution isn't from B.C. this time
- UW's Azeem Victor, Austin Joyner suspended for season opener at Rutgers
- Mount Zion pastor quits: ‘I am deeply hurt’
The 74th Venice Film Festival runs Wednesday to Sept. 9.