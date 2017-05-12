VENICE, Italy (AP) — With nationalism on the rise, political engagement is central to the artistic dialogue at the Venice Biennale.

The world’s oldest contemporary art fair runs from Saturday through Nov. 26.

From the main show, “Viva Arte Viva,” curated by Christine Macel, to the 87 national pavilions, artists are contemplating the world around them and giving a voice to under-represented populations.

Macel said artists are responding to the complexity of what’s happening in the world even if art “should not be reduced to politics.”

Berlin-based artist Olafur Eliasson’s “Greenlight” project engages some 100 migrants living in Italy to create lamps lit by green bulbs from simple materials.

The Dutch pavilion examines the Netherland’s self-image as progressive and tolerant, which has been put to the test during Europe’s refugee crisis.