MILAN (AP) — Germany has swept the 57th Venice Biennale, winning top Golden Lion prizes for the best national pavilion and best artist in the main curated show.

The oldest contemporary art fair opened its six-month stint Saturday.

The jury called Anne Imhof’s show at the German Pavilion “a powerful and disturbing installation that poses urgent questions of our time and pushes the spectator into an aware state of anxiety.” Titled “Faust,” the show includes painting, sculpture, installation and performance.

Franz Erhard Walter, who exhibited works that combine textile, culture and performance in the main “Viva Arte Viva” show, was recognized for “the radical and complex nature of his work that transcends our time and suggests the contemporary mutation of a transitory life.”