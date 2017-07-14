CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s chief prosecutor has requested the conditional release of a Utah man and his wife detained for over a year on weapons charges.

The petition to have Joshua Holt and his wife Thamara Candelo freed but barred from leaving Venezuela while awaiting trial was made Friday because of what the prosecutor’s office said were undue delays in his prosecution.

The 25-year-old Holt was arrested a little more than a year ago after traveling to Venezuela to wed Candelo. Both are Mormons and met on the internet when Holt wanted to practice his Spanish.

Authorities accused Holt of hiding an assault rifle and grenades at the apartment where the two were living. Authorities have suggested he was linked to a U.S.-backed conspiracy to oust President Nicolas Maduro.