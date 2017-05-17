CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s embattled socialist president is complaining about ill treatment of his government’s officials abroad, comparing the harassment to that of Jews in Nazi Germany.

President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday night criticized Venezuelan expatriates who have been yelling at Venezuelan officials in other countries, or who use social media to post photos of officials living it up outside Venezuela while the country’s people are struggling with triple-digit inflation and food shortages.

“We are the Jews of the 21st century,” Maduro declared.

Maduro also suggested the anti-government protests that have convulsed the nation for six weeks are similar to the rallies presided over by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in the 1930s.

The South American country’s socialist administration often characterizes the political opposition as “fascist” and has recently been accusing its opponents of trying to stage a coup.