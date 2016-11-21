BEIJING (AP) — Dozens of vehicles collided amid snowy weather in northern China, leaving 17 dead and 37 injured, state media reported Tuesday.
A total of 56 vehicles were involved in the accident on a major expressway in Shanxi province on Monday under cold, slick conditions, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. It cited local authorities as saying the injured were in stable condition.
A rescue operation was launched involving local police, firefighters, doctors and government officials.
Xinhua said an investigation into the cause of the accident is under way. Highway accidents are common in China because of high speeds, aggressive driving and a failure to leave adequate braking distance.
Most Read Stories
- Watch: Doug Baldwin throws TD pass to Russell Wilson for Seahawks vs. Eagles. Yes, really. WATCH
- Seahawks' C.J. Prosise will be sidelined 'a while'; Earl Thomas, DeShawn Shead also injured vs. Eagles WATCH
- UW cornerback Darren Gardenhire announces he's leaving team
- What national media are saying about the 'almost unstoppable' Seahawks' win over Eagles
- Northwest towns expect new timber jobs under Trump: How that might happen
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.