BEIJING (AP) — Dozens of vehicles collided amid snowy weather in northern China, leaving 17 dead and 37 injured, state media reported Tuesday.

A total of 56 vehicles were involved in the accident on a major expressway in Shanxi province on Monday under cold, slick conditions, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. It cited local authorities as saying the injured were in stable condition.

A rescue operation was launched involving local police, firefighters, doctors and government officials.

Xinhua said an investigation into the cause of the accident is under way. Highway accidents are common in China because of high speeds, aggressive driving and a failure to leave adequate braking distance.