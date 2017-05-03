BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — A vehicle has crashed through a Massachusetts auto auction building, and medics are wheeling people out on gurneys.

The crash occurred Wednesday morning at LynnWay Auto Auction in Billerica, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Boston.

Images from TV helicopters show a vehicle covered in debris that appears to have crashed through an exterior wall from inside the building.

Several ambulances were on the scene, and medics could be seen wheeling people out of the building on gurneys.

Police were not immediately available for comment.