LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a gunman has barricaded himself inside a bus along the Las Vegas Strip, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard.
The standoff began after a shooting was reported Saturday on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.
At least one person has been taken to a hospital.
Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.
Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available.
