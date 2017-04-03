LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge’s ruling means a jury might only hear from one or two defense witnesses in the trial of six men accused of wielding guns against federal agents during a 2014 standoff involving Nevada cattleman and states’ rights advocate Cliven Bundy.
After nearly two months of prosecution testimony, defense attorneys on Monday were knocked off a plan to call most of about 10 witnesses.
Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro limited questioning to people directly involved in the confrontation.
The decision puts the case on track for closing arguments as early as this week in Las Vegas.
The six men are the first of 17 defendants to stand trial on conspiracy, weapon and assault on a federal agent charges in the confrontation that ended a roundup of Bundy cattle from public land in southern Nevada.
This story has been corrected to say the judge’s ruling was about the scope of questioning, not about individual witnesses.
